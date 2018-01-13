Mississippi Blues Marathon calling on volunteers to help with race

The 11th Annual Mississippi Blues Marathon is right around the corner.

The premier running event will take place on January 27, and it brings in thousands of people from across the world.

Organizers are calling on volunteers to help make the event a success.

"So far, we have runners registered from 46 states and seven countries, " said director of the Mississippi Blues Marathon, John Noblin.

The Mississippi Blues Marathon is a world-class race in Jackson that features live blues music bands, mixed with lots fun.

"Registration opened in September," said Noblin. "We were several months late opening registration because of the search for a new sponsor. With Continental Tire on board as the presenting sponsor, we opened registration in September and we are about to go over 3,000 runners."

Noblin is hoping the race will bigger and better than ever before.

"One thing we are looking for better than last year is better weather," added Noblin. "The ice storm knocked us out last year."

Noblin says it takes at least 800 volunteers to help with register check-in, the Blues Marathon event expo, and the big race.

Right now, the event is 200 volunteers short.

"Most of those are needed for what we call course marshals," explained Noblin. "Those are folks around the course directing the runners during the race and helping with light traffic control. We have to get more folks to step up because that is critical to the race."

To learn more on becoming a volunteer or register for the race, click here.

