WLBT Sports Extra: Tougaloo falls to Xavier in Saturday matchup

WLBT Sports Extra: Tougaloo falls to Xavier in Saturday matchup

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Tougaloo is off to a 8-3 start on the hardwood. The Bulldogs received their first GCAC loss Saturday at the hands of Xavier (LA).

Anfernee Parker had 18 points but TC fell to XU 83-72.

Tougaloo is now 8-4 overall, 1-1 in conference play. The Lady Bulldogs split the twinbill with a 81-76 victory.

