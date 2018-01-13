WLBT Sports Extra: Tougaloo falls to Xavier in Saturday matchup

Tougaloo is off to a 8-3 start on the hardwood. The Bulldogs received their first GCAC loss Saturday at the hands of Xavier (LA).

Anfernee Parker had 18 points but TC fell to XU 83-72.

Tougaloo is now 8-4 overall, 1-1 in conference play. The Lady Bulldogs split the twinbill with a 81-76 victory.

WLBT Sports Extra: Tougaloo is off to a 8-3 start. @TCAthletics took on Xavier (LA) today pic.twitter.com/yJKsuifgMp — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) January 14, 2018

WBB: For the first time since January 23, 2012, the Lady Bulldogs defeated @xulagold in 2OT 81-76. #goladybulldogs #gofightwin #GCACWBB — Tougaloo College (@TCAthletics) January 13, 2018

