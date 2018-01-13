WLBT Sports Extra: Tougaloo falls to Xavier in Saturday matchup

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Tougaloo is off to a 8-3 start on the hardwood. The Bulldogs received their first GCAC loss Saturday at the hands of Xavier (LA).
Anfernee Parker had 18 points but TC fell to XU 83-72.
Tougaloo is now 8-4 overall, 1-1 in conference play. The Lady Bulldogs split the twinbill with a 81-76 victory.
WLBT Sports Extra: Tougaloo is off to a 8-3 start. @TCAthletics took on Xavier (LA) today pic.twitter.com/yJKsuifgMp— Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) January 14, 2018
WBB: For the first time since January 23, 2012, the Lady Bulldogs defeated @xulagold in 2OT 81-76. #goladybulldogs #gofightwin #GCACWBB— Tougaloo College (@TCAthletics) January 13, 2018
Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.