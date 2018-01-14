Brent reflects on Jackson State's 5-0 SWAC start

After a grueling start against Texas Southern, coach Wayne Brent and the Jackson State Tigers are 5-0 in the SWAC. Even though the Tigers are missing a few key starters, they are still getting the job done.

"I think the biggest thing for us is anytime you come into a game and you got Paris Collins out of the game, you got Chace Franklin out of the game, you got Dontellus Ross out of the game, the character that our guys showed," Brent said. "You talking about guys at the beginning of the season were not counted in the scouting report, were not counted to give very much. They're just showing so much character and so much heart and will to win, I'm just so proud of them."

So why the sudden burst in wins? Well Coach Brent says the X factor in the past couple of games has been one player.

"We expect Mo Rivers to play like that," Brent said. "Mo is a guy that can really score the basketball down on the block. He can go out and shoot the three, he's a tough kid. And the thing with Mo is for us he has to play like that every game, and I thought he played one of his better games coming down the stretch."

Next up for Jackson State is Prairie View. The Tigers host the Panthers Monday night at the Lee E. Williams AAC. Tipoff is around 7:30pm.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.