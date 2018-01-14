Fans react to Minnesota Vikings win over New Orleans Saints in division game

The big playoff game for the Who Dat Nation ended in a stunning game-winning Vikings touchdown as the clock expired.

Minnesota continues on to the NFC Championship after their 29-24 victory over New Orleans.

Fans watching the game at Capitol Grill in Jackson split themselves into two sides at the bar - both with very different moods leading into halftime.

"Saints, Who Dat Nation, bring it on baby! C'mon!" shouted Webster Alan, a Saints Fan still hopeful at halftime.

There were the eventual victors, like Vikings Fan Robert Green, who shouted, "I feel good! Let's go Vikings! Viking nation!"

And of course, the disappointed Saints who fell just short of the win.

"I'm not feeling good at all right now, to be honest with you," said Saints fan Tony Hewitt at halftime. "We're playing horrible. Drew Brees is not playing very good. And Minnesota's playing very well."

Depending on who you ask, you might hear the win's been a long time coming.

"Remember in '09, what they did to us? We're gonna get 'em back. Payback, oh yeah," said Robert Green, a fan decked out in a a Vikings jersey, hat, and necklace.

These die-hard fans are at Capitol Grill just about every Sunday. You couldn't tell them football's just a game.

"He's gonna get a tattoo this year!" said one Vikings fan to her friend Chris Layer. He's gonna get a tattoo for the Superbowl."

"We gotta win the big one first," Layer clarified.

After spending that much time together, the opposing team's fans got to know each other a bit, and they did manage to stay civil at halftime

"They're my friends - They've been coming here all season long, just as much as we have. They're loyal. See? I told you - these are my boys!" said Hewitt.

Things might be a little more tense after the 29-24 final score.

But hey - there's always next year!

