Fire crews battle fire behind Florence elementary school - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Fire crews battle fire behind Florence elementary school

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
FLORENCE, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A fire broke out behind a Florence elementary school early Monday morning. 

Rankin County Sheriff's Office says the fire was at 300 Hwy 469 behind Steen's Creek Elementary School.

Firefighters have the fire under control and no injuries were reported.

According to the Sheriff's office, this area was an old Christmas tree farm.

No homes or businesses were affected.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly