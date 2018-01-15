Fire crews battle fire behind Florence elementary school

The 46-year-old singer was reportedly at a recording studio in London.More >>
The 46-year-old singer was reportedly at a recording studio in London.More >>
The victim and the woman who was intended as the victim worked at the same store, deputies say.More >>
The victim and the woman who was intended as the victim worked at the same store, deputies say.More >>
Fire belched from the shuttle boat Sunday afternoon as it was heading out on one of its regular runs to a casino ship when the crew decided to turn around, police said.More >>
Fire belched from the shuttle boat Sunday afternoon as it was heading out on one of its regular runs to a casino ship when the crew decided to turn around, police said.More >>
Nervous system problems, including psychosis, can be a very rare side effect of Tamiflu.More >>
Nervous system problems, including psychosis, can be a very rare side effect of Tamiflu.More >>
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.More >>
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.More >>
A gunman who held a small boy hostage in a standoff that spanned more than 30 hours used the small child as a "human shield," Butler County's sheriff revealed Sunday.More >>
A gunman who held a small boy hostage in a standoff that spanned more than 30 hours used the small child as a "human shield," Butler County's sheriff revealed Sunday.More >>
A heartbroken Saints fan took to Twitter to show his outrage after The Saints lost to The Vikings Sunday night.More >>
A heartbroken Saints fan took to Twitter to show his outrage after The Saints lost to The Vikings Sunday night.More >>
Once again, the Castle High School community is grieving after one of its students was killed.More >>
Once again, the Castle High School community is grieving after one of its students was killed.More >>
Alabama has already declared the flu outbreak a crisis. Hospitals across the state are near or already at capacity because of the flu. Felicia York and her family found out how serious this virus is after her husband became sick in December.More >>
Alabama has already declared the flu outbreak a crisis. Hospitals across the state are near or already at capacity because of the flu. Felicia York and her family found out how serious this virus is after her husband became sick in December.More >>