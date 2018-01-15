Hinds SO says one trapped in wreck involving 18-wheeler on I-20 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Hinds SO says one trapped in wreck involving 18-wheeler on I-20

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Google maps Source: Google maps
HINDS COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Hinds County Sheriff's Office is responding to a serious wreck on I-20 westbound at the 22 and 1/2 mile marker.

There are calls that a Dodge ram truck hit the back of an 18-wheeler and there are reports of entrapment. 

We have a crew headed to the scene to get more information. 

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly