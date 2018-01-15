Winter weather closings and delays

As winter weather threatens the metro Tuesday, some schools and businesses will be closed or have delayed starts:

SCHOOLS:

Jackson Public Schools and offices

Rankin County Schools

Madison County Schools

Hinds County Schools

Holmes County Schools (delayed opening at 9 a.m.)

Hillcrest Christian School

Magnolia College of Cosmetology (both day and night classes)

Belhaven University (delayed opening at 10 a.m.)

Heritage Baptist Academy (Byram)

Good Shepherd Lutheran School

Creative Arts Christian Academy

Simpson County Schools

Canton Public School District

Clinton Public School District

Yazoo County Schools

Madison-Ridgeland Academy

East Rankin Academy

The Children's Academy of Madison Pre-School and After-School

First Ridgeland The Preschool

Little Footprints Learning Center (Madison/Canton)

Covenant Christian School (Yazoo City)

Northpark Learning Center (Ridgeland)

Little School Learning Center (Madison)

BUSINESSES:

City of Jackson offices will delay opening until 10:00 am

Hinds County offices will delay opening until 10 a.m.

Hinds County Board of Supervisors Special Meeting canceled.

State offices will delay opening until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

We will keep this story up to date with the latest closings and delays during the winter weather.

