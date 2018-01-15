Winter weather closings and delays - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Winter weather closings and delays

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

As winter weather threatens the metro Tuesday, some schools and businesses will be closed or have delayed starts:

SCHOOLS:

  • Jackson Public Schools and offices
  • Rankin County Schools
  • Madison County Schools
  • Hinds County Schools
  • Holmes County Schools (delayed opening at 9 a.m.)
  • Hillcrest Christian School
  • Magnolia College of Cosmetology (both day and night classes)
  • Belhaven University (delayed opening at 10 a.m.)
  • Heritage Baptist Academy (Byram)
  • Good Shepherd Lutheran School
  • Creative Arts Christian Academy
  • Simpson County Schools
  • Canton Public School District
  • Clinton Public School District
  • Yazoo County Schools
  • Madison-Ridgeland Academy
  • East Rankin Academy
  • The Children's Academy of Madison Pre-School and After-School
  • First Ridgeland The Preschool
  • Little Footprints Learning Center (Madison/Canton)
  • Covenant Christian School (Yazoo City)
  • Northpark Learning Center (Ridgeland)
  • Little School Learning Center (Madison)

BUSINESSES:

  • City of Jackson offices will delay opening until 10:00 am
  • Hinds County offices will delay opening until 10 a.m.
  • Hinds County Board of Supervisors Special Meeting canceled.
  • State offices will delay opening until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

We will keep this story up to date with the latest closings and delays during the winter weather.

