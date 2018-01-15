MEMA, local officials discuss winter weather preparations

Emergency management agencies are monitoring this dangerous burst of arctic weather and are saying this could be our worst winter blast yet. Snow and bone-chilling winds are expected to start early Tuesday morning and officials say they are getting prepared.

A briefing on the cold weather was held at the Rankin County EOC Monday morning with the National Weather Service. Rankin County school district officials were present for the weather briefing.

First responders say they are concerned about people who lack proper heating for their homes. The Rankin County EOC Director Mike Word warned Monday morning, "What is really concerning to me is the brutally cold temperatures...what is really concerning to me is people trying to heat their homes with unconventional methods."

Officials say do not bring gas grills inside your home, they can emit carbon monoxide poisoning.

Avoid the use of extension cords with your space heaters, they can overheat and start a fire.

And by all means, with zero to 5-degree wind chill factors in parts of Mississippi please bring your pets inside. They can't survive those brutal temperatures.

MEMA is encouraging everyone to prepare for this winter storm.

