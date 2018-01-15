Winter weather could impact roadways

There is a possibility that local roads, interstates, and highways could become slick, should predicted snow accumulate Tuesday. That could impact drivers in the morning rush hour, and beyond, should the temperatures stay below freezing.

At this time, MDOT officials say they are not making any special preparations for the weather tomorrow. That is because the snow accumulations are expected to be low.

Of course, they will have sanding trucks standing by, ready to treat roads and especially bridges should they ice over.

Governor Phil Bryant delayed the opening of state offices until 10 am, expecting snow to impact roadways. There could be late starts for some schools.

That's a big concern for JPS students who were out of school all last week, due to low water pressure.

Student Lauren West said,

"I think it's going to snow tomorrow. We're just going to not go to school. I think they may plan on not sending us to school this week either," said student Lauren West.

MDOT officials are reminding all drivers to slow down and allow extra time to get to their destinations and pay attention to weather reports Tuesday. Also, it's always a good idea to stay off the phone while driving, especially when the weather could affect the roadways.

They also recommend allowing space between your vehicle and the one in front of you, in case you have to brake on slick roads.

Check the MDOT website for up to the minute weather and roadway information.

