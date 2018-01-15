RITS: Jaylen Forbes 5 assists shy of a triple double as Florence - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

RITS: Jaylen Forbes 5 assists shy of a triple double as Florence beats MRA

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
The state's leading scorer had a great showing on a big stage. Jaylen Forbes had 23 points, 17 rebounds, and 5 assists as Florence beat MRA 67 - 48 at the Rumble in the South.

The Eagles improve to 15-3 on the season while the Patriots are now 18-4.

