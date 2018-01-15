RITS: Weatherspoon and Wash shine as Canton beats Olive Branch

It was hard to find a parking spot or a seat Monday at St. Andrew's. The ARC was packed like Noah to see two of the top teams in Mississippi.

The Canton/Olive Branch matchup lived up to the billing. Damerius Wash had 25 points, Brandon Weatherspoon 22 as the Tigers won 74-68.

D.J. Jeffries is one of the top juniors in the nation. He had 16 points and 20 rebounds. The Olive Branch standout has offers from Kentucky, Kansas, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State to name a few.

Alabama signee Javian Fleming was a rebound shy of a double double. He had 18 points and 9 rebounds for Canton.

