Organizations, students and professionals observe MLK Day of Service

Monday the country celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Civil Rights pioneer would have turned 89 years old.

The third Monday in January is now a day of service for many. His birth and contributions were celebrated across the state and in local communities with thousands giving back in his honor.

"I really appreciate it. I'm 80 years old," said Arthur Campbell as clippers sheared his long silver hair.

He is one of the gentlemen at Manhattan Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center receiving a free haircut on this Martin Luther King Day of Service.

The City of Jackson organized Jackson barbers who volunteered their time.

"The haircuts just make you feel good about yourself," said Jackson barber Cedric Friday. "Even when you're down or anything when you look in the mirror, you see a halfway different person. It just gives you a sense of joy."

On Roseneath Avenue in Jackson, University of Mississippi Medical Center students and employees tackled the yard of a widow after installing carpeting and cleaning the Mission First building.

More than 200 participated in various community service projects.

"There's no greater satisfaction or gift than helping out the community, helping others and knowing that at the end of the day you're a part of something bigger than just yourself," said Third-year UMMC student Logan Ramsey.

The National Pan Hellenic Council of the Metro Jackson Area held their ninth annual coat drive at Burlington in the Metrocenter Mall.

Nine Greek letter organizations coming together to serve on MLK Day.

There are 21 local chapters with about 2,500 members.

The organization has collected 5,000 coats since the drive began.

"We know that there are many across the country and particularly in Jackson that need coats, especially this time of year and today we have collected well over 1,100 coats that will be distributed from this Burlington store throughout the metro Jackson community," said Coat Drive Chairman Floyd Williams Jr.

Dr. King's birthday became a national holiday in 1986.

