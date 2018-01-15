Woman convicted in silicone injection case dies

The Hinds County woman convicted of murder in a silicone injection case has died. 58 year old Tracy Lynn Garner was pronounced dead at 5:56 a.m. Sunday at Merit Health in Jackson.

Garner was convicted for killing Karima Gordon of Georgia in 2012, by injecting silicone into her body. She was sentenced to life for depraved heart murder and five years for wire fraud September 2, 2014.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Corrections say the manner and cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.

Garner was in prison at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved