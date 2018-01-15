Jackson residents prepare for potential winter weather

Ahead of the winter weather expected to hit Mississippi, many Jacksonians were busy Monday, stocking up on cold weather essentials.

Alexis Coleman was one of many shoppers that stopped by an area Sav-A-Lot store to stock up on food.

“I’m just getting groceries together, antifreeze for the car and making sure we leave water running,” said Coleman. “Basically, everything to keep the weather from keeping us down.”

Bethaney Willis was visiting Jackson from Atlanta to drop off her daughter at Jackson State University.

“We heard about the weather, so we needed to make sure she was prepared for the time or if the weather gets bad and then I need to head back now to try and get in front of the weather, so I don’t get stuck here,” said Willis.

Willis said she was initially concerned about her daughter staying behind in potentially dangerous conditions but said she feels at ease now.

“They have done a marvelous job with keeping us parents informed as to what’s going on, added Willis. "They let us know if any changes are going to happen. So, I feel okay and comfortable.”

