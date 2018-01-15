RITS: Columbus holds off late Forest Hill rally - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

RITS: Columbus holds off late Forest Hill rally

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Mississippi State signee Robert Woodard had 22 points and 13 rebounds Monday as Columbus beat Forest Hill 49-42 in the Rumble in the South.

The Patriots made things interesting in the 4th, rallying from double digits down to cut the deficit to 4. Ladarius Marshall had 20 points for the Patriots.

