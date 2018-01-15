RITS: Allen drops double-double as Raymond beats Callaway - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

RITS: Allen drops double-double as Raymond beats Callaway

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect

Monday's nightcap at the Rumble in the South was a close one. Shardarrien Allen dropped 25 points and 13 rebounds as Raymond beat Callaway 79-73.

The Rangers improve to 13-6 on the season while the Chargers are now 13-4.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly