Jackson State sweeps Prairie View twinbill, Tigers 6-0 in SWAC

Jackson State continued their best Southwestern Athletic Conference start in a quarter century. Jeremiah Jefferson had 28 points as the Tigers beat Prairie View 79-71. Julian Daughtry (13 pts), Darius Austin (13 pts), and Treshawn Bolden (10 pts) were also in double figures on Monday.
JSU improves to 6-0 in conference play. The first place Tigers and UAPB (4-0) are the only unbeaten teams in the SWAC.
@JStateTigers MBB: FINAL SCORE | Tigers defeat Prairie View 79-71 6??-0?? #GoTigers ?????? pic.twitter.com/t6vxmlvoVO— Jackson St. Sports (@JStateTigers) January 16, 2018
The Lady Tigers made it a doubleheader sweep with a 70-61 victory over Prairie View. Christina Ellis had 18 pts, Derica Wiggins 15, Marneisha Hamer 11. JSU improves to 8-6 overall, 3-2 in conference play. They're tied for 3rd place in the SWAC.
@JStateTigers WBB: FINAL SCORE pic.twitter.com/Hr8QcTiw1v— Jackson St. Sports (@JStateTigers) January 16, 2018
