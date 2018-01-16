Jackson State sweeps Prairie View twinbill, Tigers 6-0 in SWAC

Jackson State continued their best Southwestern Athletic Conference start in a quarter century. Jeremiah Jefferson had 28 points as the Tigers beat Prairie View 79-71. Julian Daughtry (13 pts), Darius Austin (13 pts), and Treshawn Bolden (10 pts) were also in double figures on Monday.

JSU improves to 6-0 in conference play. The first place Tigers and UAPB (4-0) are the only unbeaten teams in the SWAC.

The Lady Tigers made it a doubleheader sweep with a 70-61 victory over Prairie View. Christina Ellis had 18 pts, Derica Wiggins 15, Marneisha Hamer 11. JSU improves to 8-6 overall, 3-2 in conference play. They're tied for 3rd place in the SWAC.

