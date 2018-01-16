Home catches fire in Cornerstone neighborhood in Brandon - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Home catches fire in Cornerstone neighborhood in Brandon

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
BRANDON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A home caught fire in a Brandon neighborhood on Tuesday morning. 

Cornerstone neighborhood is located off East Deer Ridge Rd.

A fireman was injured at the home while battling the blaze. He rolled his ankle and is being treated on site.

The home is a total loss.

