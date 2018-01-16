Chris Young, Dave Matthews Band, Salt-N-Pepa among big name artists to perform at new Brandon Amphitheater

Some big name artists are scheduled to perform in the C Spire Concert Series at the new Brandon Amphitheater which is expected to open mid-April.

On Tuesday, Brandon city officials and Red Mountain Entertainment announced some of the first artists that will perform at the 8,300 capacity outdoor venue. Some of the acts include Dave Matthews Band, Alan Jackson, Hank Williams Jr., Alabama, Chris Young and Brantley Gilbert.

Also in the line up, will be a special I Love the 90’s concert featuring Salt-N-Pepa, Rob Base, Kid N Play, Coolio and more.

C Spire, which has a reputation for bringing top musical talent to Mississippi, is the principal sponsor for all concerts at the amphitheater and plans to offer customers and employees special, online presale ticket purchase opportunities via email for the upcoming performances.

The series will kick off April 18 with country music star Chris Young and special guests Kane Brown, Morgan Evans and Dee Jay Silver. Tickets go on sale Jan. 19.

Country music's Brantley Gilbert will perform with special guests Aaron Lewis and Josh Phillips on May 3. Tickets go on sale Feb. 2

Hank Williams Jr., the son of country music legend Hank Williams, will bring his blend of Southern rock, blues and traditional country to the stage on May 12. Tickets go on sale Feb. 23.

Dave Matthews Band, arguably the most popular touring band in the last two decades, will make their debut performance in central Mississippi on May 29. Tickets go on sale Feb. 2.

Salt-N-Pepa, Rob Base, Kid N Play, Coolio and others will headline the I Love the 90's concert on June 8. Tickets go on sale Feb. 16.

Country legend Alan Jackson will be featured on June 22. Tickets go on sale March 16.

Alabama, featuring the Charlie Daniels Band, will perform on Sept. 8 and he on-sale date will be announced in the coming months.

City officials and concert promoters said they will be announcing more high-profile performers and concerts in the coming weeks.

“We’re excited about the initial line up of artists that will play at this new, high quality, fan-oriented music venue as part of our C Spire Concert series program,” said Jim Richmond, vice president of Marketing for C Spire. “We’re especially pleased that fans will get to enjoy performances that showcase a variety of different music genres and backgrounds.”

The Brandon Amphitheater sits in the middle of a 250-acre park, called The Quarry, near downtown Brandon.

It will feature a running, bike and nature trail system, a dog park, a new baseball park facility and other outdoor amenities.

The Amphitheater features lower and upper-level seating, box seats, state-of-the-art audio and video elements, concession and beverage kiosks and a private VIP club, the Community Bank Club, for Amphitheater sponsors and box seat holders.

For more information and details on artists, performance dates, ticket prices and availability, call 601.724.2726.

