18-wheeler jack-knifed on I-55 N at Colony Park Blvd.

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Source: MDOT Source: MDOT
MADISON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

An 18-wheeler jack-knifed on I-55 north at Colony Park Blvd. 

The right lane is blocked going northbound. MDOT estimates this will take about an hour to clear. 

We will update this story as soon as we know more.

We have a crew headed to the scene to find out more information.

