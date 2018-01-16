Vicksburg city offices, schools closed Wednesday - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Vicksburg city offices, schools closed Wednesday

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
VICKSBURG, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The City of Vicksburg has declared that it will shut down Wednesday due to winter weather.

According to Mayor Flaggs, city offices are going to be closed tomorrow. City schools are also shut down for Wednesday.

We will keep you up to date on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly