Congressmen John Lewis, Bennie Thompson to attend Grand Celebration of Mississippi Civil Rights Museum

U.S. Congressmen John Lewis and Bennie Thompson will be in Jackson on February 23-24 for the first annual Grand Celebration and Gala at the new Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

The diverse Friends of Mississippi Civil Rights, Inc., comprised of community leaders, elected and appointed officials, and organizers from across Mississippi and Washington, D.C., formed in December to honor past and current civil-rights heroes such as the two congressmen and other legends.

The Friends are hosting a two-day celebration worthy of people who believe the honest history inside the newly opened museum provides a road map to racial healing and transformation in Mississippi and the nation.

This two-day event will showcase to the world this most significant, state-of-art and interactive Civil Rights Museum, which sits in the cradle of the Civil Rights Movement in Mississippi’s capital city.

Both Lewis and Thompson, who did not attend the museum’s initial grand opening in early December, have confirmed that they will attend the Grand Celebration and Gala, speak and accept their awards.

Congressman Lewis will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Congressman Thompson will receive the Chairman’s Award.

The Friends of Mississippi Civil Rights are organizing a series of symposiums, open dialogues, and limited museum tours for Saturday, February 24, all free to the public.

Congressman Lewis will give the opening keynote address at 10 a.m. Saturday to kick off that day’s festivities.

Tickets for the Friday night gala are $50 each, and available for purchase here starting Thursday, January 18.

