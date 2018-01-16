Winter weather closings and delays for Wednesday - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Winter weather closings and delays for Wednesday

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

As winter weather continues through the metro Wednesday, some schools and businesses will be closed or have delayed start.

Click here for updates from the First Alert Weather Team

SCHOOL CLOSINGS:

  • Adhiambo School
  • Amite County Schools
  • Antonelli College - Jackson
  • Belhaven University
  • Brookhaven School District
  • Canton Academy
  • Canton Public School District
  • Christ Covenant School
  • Claiborne County School District
  • Clinton Public Schools
  • East Central Community College
  • East Rankin Academy
  • Emmanuel Christ Christian School and Child Care Center
  • First Presbyterian Day School
  • First Ridgeland the Preschool
  • Forest Municipal School District
  • Franklin County Schools
  • Greene County Schools
  • Hazlehurst City Schools
  • Hillcrest Christian School
  • Hinds Community College - morning classes
  • Hinds County School District
  • Holmes Community College - all classes (morning and evening)
  • Holy Ghost Learning Center
  • Jackson Academy 
  • Jackson Preparatory School
  • Jackson Public Schools
  • Jefferson County School District
  • Jones County Schools
  • Laurel School District
  • Lawrence County School District
  • Lincoln County School District
  • Madison County School District
  • Madison-Ridgeland Academy
  • Magnolia College of Cosmetology
  • Magnolia Speech School
  • McComb Learning Center III
  • McComb Public Schools
  • Midtown Public Charter School
  • Millcreek Schools - Pearl, Newton and Meadville
  • Mississippi College - Day classes
  • Mississippi College Law
  • Mississippi State University
  • Natchez-Adams School District
  • New Jerusalem Christian Academy and Preschools
  • New Summit School
  • Next General Academy
  • North Pike
  • Ole Miss
  • Park Place Christian Academy
  • Parklane Academy
  • Pearl Public Schools
  • Pearl River County School District
  • Rankin County School District
  • The Redeemer School
  • Saint Joseph Catholic School
  • Simpson County School District
  • Sister Thea Bowman Catholic School
  • Scott County School District
  • Smith County School District
  • Southwest Mississippi Community College
  • St. Andrews Episcopal School
  • Vicksburg-Warren School District
  • Wayne County School District
  • Walthall County School District 
  • Willowood Development Center
  • Yazoo City Schools

SCHOOL DELAYS: 

  • Alcorn State University (delayed opening at 10 a.m.)

BUSINESSES:

  • City of Vicksburg offices
  • City of Clinton offices (delayed opening at 10 a.m.)
  • JATRAN Bus service (delayed start at 9:15 a.m.)
  • BancorpSouth - Hinds, Madison, Rankin, Scott and Simpson County (delayed opening at 10 a.m.)
  • City of Jackson offices 
  • Paul Lacoste Sports 
  • City of Byram (delayed opening at 10 a.m.)
  • Clinton Family Care
  • McCoy Federal Building (delayed opening at 10 a.m.)
  • City of Richland
  • HCHRA Central Office (delayed opening at 10 a.m.)
  • Jackson Hinds Library System
  • Pike County Courthouse
  • Mississippi Department of Safety
  • U.S. Army Corps of Engineers offices
  • Topre America Corp - First shift not operating
  • Trustmark - Brookhaven, Hazlehurst, McComb (delayed opening at 10 a.m.)
  • Trustmark - Magee, Smith County (delayed opening at 11 a.m.)

We will keep this story up to date with the latest closings and delays during the winter weather.

