Search continues for 26-year-old Mississippi pilot in Nevada

An official says a search will continue near a mountain range in northeast Nevada for a twin-engine plane missing since the pilot reported trouble during icy and gusty weather last week.

Elko County sheriff's Sgt. Nick Czegledi told the Elko Daily Free Press the search was suspended Tuesday due to rainy weather, but is due to resume Wednesday in the south Ruby Mountains not far from the Nevada-Utah state line.

Sheriff's officials have said the 26-year-old pilot from Mississippi contacted Elko Regional Airport about 8:30 p.m. Thursday to report the twin-engine Piper was developing ice on the fuselage.

Winds in the area were gusting at the time up to 70 mph (112 kph).

The pilot's name hasn't been made public.



