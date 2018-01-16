Mississippi Court of Appeals upholds capital murder conviction and life sentence for Jackson man

Donte Shepard, the Jackson man convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison in 2016, will remain behind bars.

RELATED: Man sentenced to life in prison in 2013 murder

Shepard appealed his conviction and sentence but Tuesday the Mississippi Court of Appeals issued a ruling upholding both.

Shepard was convicted for the 2013 murder of Tony Brown. Shepard was the lookout for two of his friends during a burglary at Brown's home on Randall Street.

READ MORE: Capital murder suspect turns himself in

Brown was shot nine times.

Shepard argued the evidence was not sufficient to support his conviction and that he had ineffective counsel.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved