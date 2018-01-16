Hinds County Deputies intercept contraband, one inmate charged with escape

Hinds County Sheriff’s Deputies intercepted a cache of contraband and arrested a Hinds County Detention Center inmate allegedly trying to retrieve it.

Major Pete Luke said 23-year-old Terrence Paige, of Jackson, attempted to escape through the roof of the jail hoping to get a package containing contraband; two packages containing an assortment of drugs, cell phones, chargers and liquor.

Paige received cuts to his hand as he got tangled in the razor wire surrounding the fence.

Investigators were able to capture him.

Paige will be charged with escape and conspiracy to introduce contraband into a correctional facility.

Additional arrests will come after the investigation is completed.

Paige is being held on charges of house burglary and other charges for the Jackson Police Department.

