It's really cold in Mississippi, so lets warm up with blankets and a glimmer of hope: Tuesday marks one month away from Opening Day in college baseball.

Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Southern Miss have high expectations in 2018.

The Rebels are a preseason top 10 for the 2nd straight season. Mike Bianco's bunch were ranked #9 in the D1Baseball rankings.The Rebs return 7 bats from their everyday lineup and three Freshman All-Americans on the mound.

The Bulldogs will start the season in the top 15. State is #12 in the D1Baseball rankings. Jake Mangum, Konnor Pilkington, and Spencer Price are back to name a few.

MSU opens 2018 in Hattiesburg. Southern Miss won 50 games and hosted a regional a year ago. All-Americans Matt Wallner and Nick Sandlin return to the flock. The big change is replacing Kirk McCarty, Taylor Braley, and Hayden Roberts on the mound.

Opening Day is Friday, February 16th.

