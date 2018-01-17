Coming up on WLBT: Bitter cold temperatures impact morning commute

The frigid temps have made for an icy and dangerous drive. We'll be on your side with road conditions at the top of the hour.
Several schools and businesses are closed today due to the winter weather. We'll have a listing for you at 5.
A fire breaks out at Byram business overnight. We'll tell you about the damage.
See you in 10.
~Joy
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
The new state would largely split the current state of California along urban and coastal vs. rural and noncoastal lines.More >>
The 21-year-old was discovered in his apartment after he didn't show up for practice Tuesday. He died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
People also felt the"boom" from the likely meteor, which registered a 2.0 in magnitude, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.More >>
After seeing a homeless man bleeding through his socks on the train, a single father took the shoes off his feet and gave them away.More >>
Doctors say the boy had a severe case of the flu which caused a pneumonia complication that lead to sepsis and death.More >>
The 10-year-old boy who was held hostage in a weekend standoff said he was only “a little bit scared” during his 30-hours as a kidnapping victim.More >>
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.More >>
