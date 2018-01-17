Massive fire breaks out at Reds Tire and Auto Service in Byram

An investigation is underway into what sparked a massive fire at a business in Byram.

Crews worked to put out the hot spots at Red Tire and Auto Services around 10:00 last night.

A truck that was inside the business was burned.

Right now, there's no word on what caused the fire and if there are any injuries.

