Carthage Police searching for person of interest in shooting

The Carthage Police Department is asking for help from the public with a recent shooting case.
Carthage Police responded to a call on Tuesday January 16 around 11:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Cook Street.
When officers arrived, they found a man that had been shot multiple times inside a home.
Investigators are looking for 24-year-old Brandon Demetrius McElroy as a person of interest in this shooting.
Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2500.
If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website.
Or use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by clicking here.
