Morton man pleads guilty to social security disability fraud

53-year-old Bobby Earl Thweatt, of Morton, pled guilty Wednesday before United States District Judge Tom S. Lee, to theft of government funds by fraudulently obtaining Social Security Disability payments.

Thweatt was approved for Title II Social Security disability benefits effective in October, 1998, based on an injury. As part of the application, he agreed under penalty of perjury to notify the Social Security Administration in the event that his medical condition improved so that he was able to work.

Thweatt received monthly Social Security Disability payments based on his medical condition.

In January, 2009, Thweatt began working again on a full-time basis, but did so using his wife’s Social Security number instead of his own, in order to avoid having to notify the Social Security Administration that he was able to work and therefore was no longer eligible to receive disability payments from the United States government.

From January 2009 to April 2015, Thweatt received a total of $97,083 in funds belonging to the United States by receiving Social Security Title II Disability Insurance benefits to which he knew he was not entitled.

Thweatt converted this money to his own personal use and benefit.

Thweatt will be sentenced in Jackson by Judge Tom S. Lee on April 19, 2018, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, followed by up to 3 years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

Federal law mandates the full payment of restitution.

