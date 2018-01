The State Auditor has issued a blistering report on the Mississippi Auctioneer Commission and State Board of Cosmetology.

Auditors cited social media posts by the Executive Director of the Auctioneer Commission.

The unnamed Director was reimbursed for travel expenses during the same time she said she was available to meet with clients of her personal business.

The investigation also uncovered over $360,000 in checks and cash payments for cosmetology licenses that were never processed or deposited according to Investigators.

Stacey Pickering calls the practices "alarming".

The State Auditor said audit reports detail possible fraud, waste and abuse.

