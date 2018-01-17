Icy conditions continue to impact southern highways

Tuesday's snowstorm caused problems into Wednesday in south Mississippi.

Wednesday morning, many roads were still snow covered which turned to ice as traffic moved over it.

RELATED: Winter weather impacts motorists throughout metro

Highway 49 had ice covering lanes in both directions near Collins.

The ice was too much for some motorists, who lost control and wound up in the ditch.

Some truckers decided to park and wait till conditions improved.

"They need to do something about the road in the winter time like this," said Jerry Campbell, a trucker going from Arkansas to Florida. "Could help drivers, save accidents and stuff like that. I was in it all yesterday too."

"You can't really brake," said Karen Perez, another trucker going from Hattiesburg to Georgia. "You slide, then you have to watch all these people hitting the brakes, sliding all over the road. You've got to watch and don't hit them."

By midday, the sun had started to melt some of the ice away.

This MDOT crew came to take up the rest.

Using salt trucks and road graters, this caravan was headed east on Highway 84 removing ice and snow off bridges, clearing a path for motorists, some of whom needed some lessons on winter driving.

READ MORE: Navigating wintry weather conditions on the road

"Cars are liable to pull out in front of you," said Jerry Campbell. "You got other drivers out here, not considerate. They just barrel down the road. There's a lot out here a driver really has to respect. That's the reason I shut down."

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.