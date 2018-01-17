Winter weather closings and delays for Thursday

As winter weather continues through the metro Thursday, some schools and businesses will be closed or have delayed start.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS:

Covington County School District

Vicksburg Warren County School District

Smith County School District

Walthall County Schools

Yazoo County School District

SCHOOL DELAYS:

Holmes Community College Goodman, Grenada, Yazoo Center, Attala Center (Delayed start at 10:50 a.m.) Ridgeland campus will open at 8 a.m. as usual

Madison County Schools (One hour delayed start)

Natchez-Adams Schools District Elementary and middle schools (delayed start at 10 a.m.) High schools (delayed start at 10:15 a.m.)

Rankin County School District Elementary schools (delayed start at 10 a.m.) Middle and high schools (delayed start at 10:30 a.m.)



We will keep this story up to date with the latest closings and delays during the winter weather.

