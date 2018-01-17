Winter weather closings and delays for Thursday - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Winter weather closings and delays for Thursday

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

As winter weather continues through the metro Thursday, some schools and businesses will be closed or have delayed start.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS:

  • Covington County School District
  • Vicksburg Warren County School District
  • Smith County School District
  • Walthall County Schools
  • Yazoo County School District

SCHOOL DELAYS: 

  • Holmes Community College
    • Goodman, Grenada, Yazoo Center, Attala Center (Delayed start at 10:50 a.m.)
    • Ridgeland campus will open at 8 a.m. as usual
  • Madison County Schools (One hour delayed start)
  • Natchez-Adams Schools District
    • Elementary and middle schools (delayed start at 10 a.m.)
    • High schools (delayed start at 10:15 a.m.)
  • Rankin County School District
    • Elementary schools (delayed start at 10 a.m.)
    • Middle and high schools (delayed start at 10:30 a.m.)

BUSINESSES:

We will keep this story up to date with the latest closings and delays during the winter weather.

