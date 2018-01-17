Winter weather closings and delays for Thursday

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Authorities say a deputy fatally shot a 16-year-old boy in an Ohio courtroom when a fight broke out.More >>
Authorities say a deputy fatally shot a 16-year-old boy in an Ohio courtroom when a fight broke out.More >>
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.More >>
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.More >>