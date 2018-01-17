SWAC Central: Brent & Dixon preview JSU twinbill vs. Grambling

We had a pair of Jackson State basketball coaches on the mic Wednesday. Wayne Brent and Surina Dixon met the media at the Lee E. Williams AAC.

The Tigers are 1st place in the SWAC at 6-0. The Lady Tigers are 2nd in conference play at 4-2.

Wayne Brent on status of Paris Collins

"He's going to work out today, non-contact. He's going to go tomorrow, just training dummy. We're going to look at him Friday evening at practice, maybe Saturday. I think we can get by one more game without him, we have a week off after that. I think he'll be fine after that. If he's 80 percent on Friday or Saturday I think we're just going to hold him out. But if he's fine Saturday morning we'll go with him and let him play."

Surina Dixon on facing Shakyla Hill (Grambling guard had a quadruple double on January 3rd)

"You have to try to deny her the ball, and make her really work to get open to get the ball, that's going to be our focus. We'll have 3 defensive specialists assigned to her, and their job is mainly to keep the ball out of her hands. Of course she'll touch the ball, but we want to make sure she has to work to get it. Not just get it so easily. Hopefully by that 3rd or 4th quarter we can wear her down some."

JSU hosts Grambling Saturday for a doubleheader. The women's matchup tips off at 3:00pm, the men follow 30 minutes after the ladies tilt.

