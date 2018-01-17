McCorkle arrives at Belhaven

Belhaven's new head coach met with the media today for the first time.

Blaine McCorkle joins the Blazers after 19 years of experience as an assistant coach. He's had stops at his alma mater LSU, Delaware, Richmond, and Liberty, but this is his first head coaching gig.

"I just kind of always knew that when I got to a certain point in my career that I would want to run the company, not just be a salesman in the company," McCorkle said.

Following today's interview, McCorkle met with his athletes for the first time.

"These kids don't know me and I don't know them, so I'll have to develop a level of trust," McCorkle said. "As soon as you can convince them to trust you, then they'll follow you and we'll all get going in the same direction. I'm excited to get to know them."

The new head coach also mentioned that he and his staff will begin recruiting as early as tomorrow (Thursday).

