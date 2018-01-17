WLBT Sports Extra: Blaine McCorkle on becoming Belhaven football - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

WLBT Sports Extra: Blaine McCorkle on becoming Belhaven football coach

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Blaine McCorkle comes to Belhaven University after 19 years as an assistant coach. He looks to turn around a program that hasn't had a winning season since 2012.

We asked him about what drew him to BU and making the transition as a first-time head coach.

