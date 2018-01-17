City of Jackson increases efforts to battle surge in water main breaks

The City of Jackson increases its efforts to battle a surge in water main breaks caused by the bitter cold.

Wednesday afternoon, the mayor and his team gave a progress report on this infrastructure nightmare plaguing the city.

“It was like a milky looking water,” said Jackson resident Ike Singleton.

Singleton has dealt with water bubbling up through the cracks of his street for at least a week -- a bad leak that's affected his water pressure.

“You couldn't take a shower because there was no pressure to take a shower,” said Singleton.

Wednesday, he got some relief as Public Works showed up to fix the broken main in front his home.

“They have old pipes here, so we are going to have this,” said Singleton.

For more than two weeks, the cold has crippled Jackson's already antiquated infrastructure.

Crews moved to 12-hour shifts and called in contractors to help repair more than 130 breaks.

“Since January 1st, we have incurred somewhere between $600,000 and $750,000 of additional cost to the water system,” said Public Works Director Robert Miller.

Miller says the water main breaks keeping popping up around the city.

Since Monday there have been 19 more, but city officials say crews are ready to react.

"We also have mechanics and electricians at the plant overnight so that we have them ready to go if incident," said Miller.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says as the city continues to step up its efforts during this water crisis, he admits it will cost big bucks to fix all the city's aging infrastructure issues.

“With regard to our pipes, I would imagine it would not be stretch to say we are in the hundreds, millions of dollars," said Lumumba. "We must keep that in mind, but we are employing better practices.”

