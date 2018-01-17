Jackson Public Schools back in session starting Thursday morning

After an unexpected extended vacation, students will be back in class Thursday morning. Students in Jackson missed 8 days of school.

One of those days was a holiday: Martin Luther King, Junior Day, this past Monday.

And the school had two days cut out of the year already in case of inclement weather.

So the Board is talking with the Mississippi Department of Education to figure out how to make up the remaining five days.

"There's been discussions of a possible extension of school days, as well as a possibility of a Saturday school day, which we've done in the past. Those are some of the options that have been mentioned, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet," said Sherwin Johnson, the Public Information Officer for JPS.

They're hoping to have that figured out by mid-February.

"The community will be involved in that. They will have an opportunity to express their concerns, said JPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Freddrick Murray.

Some schools still have low water pressure - those include Wingfield, Peeples, Wilkins, and Whitton.

"We have staff poised and ready to go out to these schools to make sure that heat are in the schools, and if there are plumbing problems, we are alert and ready to correct those as well," said JPS Facilities and Operations Director Don McCrackin.

Forest Hill High School is the only one in the district completely without water.

So they will be operating the same way they did this time last year, when they were under a boil water notice: water available in bathrooms for flushing toilets, hand sanitizer around the school, water stations set up, and sack lunches served in the cafeteria.

School buses will be operating at normal hours tomorrow but it will be cold, so make sure to bundle your kids up before they head out the door.

