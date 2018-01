Severe water damage at a Jackson apartment complex leaves two families practically homeless.

Just after 4:00 Wednesday evening, the ceiling in two different units at the Sunset Plaza apartments collapsed.

Water leaked from the ceiling destroyed electronics, clothing and bedding in each home.

Eventually, the entire ceiling gave way.

Residents in each unit say they have no where else to go.

"My house is cold. It's a mess up in here," said Melvin Caldwell. "I'm just struck. Its just me and I'm trying to make it the best I can."

"They've done nothing," said Kendrall Johnson. "Called her a few times. She hasn't called back. Called the maintenance guy. He came and cut the water off and power and said that was all he could do for us. So they are basically telling us we are on our own."

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.