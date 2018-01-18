Power companies ask residents to try to use less electricity

Residents in Taylorsville are being asked to reign in their use of electricity for awhile.

Southern Pine Electric and other power companies in the area are experiencing a critical shortage of electricity due to increased usage because of the low temperatures.

“It’s a generation of transmission issue on the grid as a whole that has caused us some concern and the best way to keep from any blackout is to reduce that load on the grid.”

When temperatures drop too low, it can have a major effect, not only on you, but on the companies that provide your electricity.

Contrary to what many people might think Drummond says he sees the biggest increase in electricity usage in the winter, not the summer.

“Numbers show that the biggest strain on the grid that most electricity is used in this month of January, which is typically our coldest month of the year.”

Here are some tips for saving a few dollars on your electric bill.

Open drapes or curtains to let sun in and close them at night Lower temperature on thermostat during the night. When you sleep, you are most likely under blankets. Keep doors to the outside and garage closed. Make sure your home is well insulated. Layer clothing when inside. Set thermostat to 68 degrees, lower if you can.

