Brandon amphitheater to be a showstopper for all of Mississippi

The new Brandon Amphitheater is right on schedule for completion in April.

Tickets are on sale, big name acts are booked and we toured the facility Thursday. In the past big name concert artists have bypassed the Jackson area.

According to Brandon Mayor Butch Lee, "This area didn't have the facility. Didn't have the facility to attract them. It's not only the artists but it's the touring group too. It's their experience and what they enjoy. So it's the patrons, the touring group and the artist."

The facility is offering first class special accommodations with green rooms for the artists on tour and even laundry facilities for overnight stays.

Singer Chris Young will be the opening act in April along with Alan Jackson and Dave Matthews Band. Officials also received confirmation today that Jason Aldean has agreed to perform at the new venue.

Lee said, "We are going to have a first class facility that rivals other facilities like Tuscaloosa. This is, until people experience this as a patron they are not going to appreciate unless people have been in those venues for comparison purposes. This is a step above other venues in the south."

The amphitheater is turning an undeveloped area into an impressive centerpiece.

"Standing here now with you. I can tell you there's lot of concrete steel. When the thing is alive with humanity with 8-thousand people in it, that's when you really understand the economic benefit of having a venue like this, " according to Lee as he stood and looked around the facility.

The outdoor amphitheater can hold up to 8300 people.

The Mayor says the concert facility will spur millions in new developments in the area, adding "it's a showstopper for all of Mississippi. It's not just Brandon it is for Brandon the tri-county area and all of Mississippi."

The first concert is April 18th with Chris Young and special guests. Tickets can be purchased at Brandon City Hall or through Ticketmaster.

