Church raises money to repair veteran's home after drunk driver plows into it

One Rankin county church is reaching out to the community to help a Vietnam veteran whose home was destroyed this weekend by a drunk driver.

Bruce Hogan's life was turned upside down when that motorist plowed into his mobile home, then walked away.

"So it come down through here, and it knocked out his entire wall," said E.B. Fox as he pointed at the path the truck took.

Fox is Church Administrator at New Life Christian Church in Pearl where Hogan attends. The Rankin County man was obviously shaken when a white Dodge pickup rammed into his Holiday Road home Saturday night.

The retired U.S. Marine rushed outside to find 44-year-old Verton Morris getting out of the truck.

Fox said the vet then went inside to call 911.

"So when he got back out the driver had left," explained Fox. "He'd walked off and went and got back in his bed in his house, and he lives close by".

The Rankin County Sheriff's Department arrested Morris at his Fay Drive home. He is charged with DUI Fourth Subsequent Offense.

The truck left a 16 foot hole in the mobile home, with no insurance Hogan is left to try to pick up the pieces.

"There are major repairs. He's gonna have to have a bathroom. He's gonna have to have a whole wall there, new hot water plumbing, electrical inside of that particular part of the home and try to get him back to living normal as he was," said Fox.

Hogan is an usher at New Life Christian Fellowship Church.

Local firefighters placed a tarp over the hole, but he is reluctant to leave despite the 20 degree temperature inside his home.

Thursday we were unable to speak with Hogan because church members convinced him to look at temporary housing.

His congregation is raising for repairs.

"We're just here trying to see what we can do to help one of our soldiers," Fox added.

To help with Hogan's repairs you can contact New Life Christian Fellowship Church at 601-932-4040 or visit them at 120 Sav-A-Lot Road in Pearl.

