Same armed robbers wanted in multiple cities

Surveillance pictures from the Quick Stop gas station on Northside Drive in Clinton from January 8th show two armed men enter the store and immediately put hands on the clerk, demanding money.

Detective Nick Sprowles of the Clinton Police Department said, "She initially was pushed to the floor put in a headlock forced to open the register, thrown to the ground again put in a headlock forced to open a second register."

Now detectives in Ridgeland believe these are the same suspects who shot the clerk at Lake Harbor liquors on January 11th and roughed up a clerk at the Mac's gas on January 2nd.

Lieutenant Brian Myers of the Ridgeland Police Department said, "They're grabbing the victims. We have video of one of the suspects putting a victim in a headlock, dragging her around. That was before the shooting."

Detective Nick Sprowles said, "The robberies are consistent, the descriptions are consistent, the firearms are consistent."

Investigators believe the two suspects also robbed the Circle K gas station in Brandon on January 6th. Detectives hoping to make an arrest before anyone else gets hurt.

"I feel like they're escalating. The last one we had was here in Ridgeland. They had a liquor store on Lake Harbor shots were fired. Thank goodness the clerk is OK. Now its definitely escalating. We got to stop it," said Lieutenant Myers.

Police are alerting store clerks to remain aware of people on their properties, and to be vigilant.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to call Crimestoppers, at 601-355-8477 or police in Brandon, Ridgeland or Clinton.

