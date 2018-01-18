Vicksburg man arrested for molesting a teenager

On Tuesday at 11:23 pm, Vicksburg Police Department arrested 56-year-old Silvester Gaston for molesting/touching a 15-year-old child.

Investigators say the child called a friend to leave the house where the incident happened. The child then called her mother to tell her what happened.

The child told police that Gaston, her mother's boyfriend, touched her inappropriately. He was later questioned and arrested.

He has been charged with molesting/touching a child and he appeared in court Thursday where he was placed on $100,000 bond.

Gaston is currently in the Warren County Jail.

