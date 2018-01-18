16-0 Pearl football receives national honor from MaxPreps

Pearl lifted the MHSAA 6A Football State Championship a little over a month ago. The undefeated Pirates got some national attention on Thursday afternoon. The MaxPreps Tour of Champions stopped by The Cove.

16 and oh means you get all the trophies and a nice banner. John Perry's crew finished number 63 in the country. Pearl is ranked ahead of some national powers in Texas and California.

"It's awesome, it's a tremendous honor," Perry said. "Having known what the program, for them to select us as one of the 50 schools in the United States of America, just an awesome feeling. And awesome for our kids and our community. Well we got a special trophy case for some of our best trophies and we'll slide it up there with one of the better trophies this school has ever received."

Tylan Knight did it all on offense, defense, and even special teams. The MS/AL All-Star said that the honor is "like putting icing on a cake. We appreciate all the love we're getting from the community. It means a great deal that people are still rewarding us for our efforts that we put in."

Senior quarterback Jake Smithhart threw for 2,766 yards and 32 touchdowns in 2017. "It means everything, you know. It's kinda like another feeling of winning a state championship," Smithhart said. "But I think it just shows it puts us on the map in the whole US. It just shows what we've worked on this whole season."