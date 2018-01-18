Jackson mayor's wife rushed to hospital after "minor incident"

A police escort helped rush the pregnant wife of Jackson's mayor to the hospital after a "minor incident" Thursday morning.

It happened at Tougaloo College, where Ebony Lumumba serves as chair of the English department. Video shows the mayor's black SUV leaving the college with a police escort en route to the hospital.

Lumumba would not go into further detail on the nature of the medical emergency, calling it a "minor incident."

He added that Ebony and the baby are doing fine.

