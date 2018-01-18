Northwest Rankin sweeps Madison Central in cold soccer doubleheader

I might have found the coldest sporting event in Mississippi. Madison Central hosted Northwest Rankin Thursday night in a soccer showdown. Your gametime temperature of the boys matchup around 25 degrees. The Cougars entered 15-0-2 & ranked number 3 in the country by MaxPreps. The Jaguars entered 11-1-1 and ranked number 2 in the nation.

The girls matchup pitted teams that were 16-1 and 11-1-1.

Northwest Rankin swept the twinbill, both scorelines 1-0.