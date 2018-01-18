Shonte Hailes has 28 pts as USM Lady Eagles knock off UAB

Press Release from Southern Miss Athletics

Led by career-highs from Shonte Hailes and Megan Brown, the Southern Miss women’s basketball team (10-7, 2-2) snapped UAB’s (14-3, 3-1) seven game win streak Thursday night with a 80-63 win over the Blazers in Bartow Arena.

Hailes tallied 28 points, besting her previous career-high of 27, and Brown poured in 21, topping or tying her career-high for the third time this season. This is the first time that Southern Miss has had two players score more than 20 points in the same contest since the second round of last year’s Conference USA tournament, which was also played in Bartow Arena.

Southern Miss shot .481 from the floor, the best shooting percentage in a conference game since shooting .500 against North Texas at home last season, and drilled a season-high 10 three-pointers, besting the season’s previous high by four treys. The 17 point differential is the largest margin of victory over UAB since topping the Blazers 72-55 on Jan. 17, 2007.

Southern Miss made five more free throws, 18 compared to 15, than UAB and the team is still undefeated when outshooting its opponent from the charity stripe.

Jayla King notched the 13 double-double of her career, seventh of the season, by collecting 14 points and 11 rebounds. King, who got into foul trouble early and only played six minutes in the first half, gathered 12 points and nine rebounds in the second half. Not wanting to be left out of the high outputs set by her teammates, Respect Leaphart marked a season-high 15 points on six-of-nine shooting.

The Lady Eagles move their focus to Middle Tennessee and will meet the Blue Raiders Jan. 20 at 1 p.m. The contest will be streamed on ESPN3 and fans can listen to Josh West on the radio broadcast via The Score 1400 AM and the Southern Miss Game Day App starting 30 minutes before tipoff.