Man assaulted, robbed at downtown Jackson hotel

A man was assaulted and robbed outside of a downtown Jackson hotel.

Jackson police responded to the Regency Hotel on Greymont Avenue for a 42-year-old man suffering from a head injury after he was assaulted.

This happened just after 3:00 a.m.

The man was assaulted in the parking lot of the hotel. He told officers that he met an unknown female there.

They later went out to his car in the parking lot where he was assaulted by three unknown black males. This is when he was injured to the back of the head.

A shot was also fired, but police say they don't believe his injury was from the gunfire.

The woman was seen leaving the scene with the three suspects.

Police say they believe robbery was the motive.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.